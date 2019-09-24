It may officially be fall, but it’s never too late in the year to get the backyard of your dreams.
Penticton company Block by Block Landscaping is giving one lucky Okanagan resident a $15,000 patio as a part of its sixth annual Dream Patio Draw.
To enter, just follow Block by Block on its Facebook or Instagram pages. The draw is Oct. 1. The winner must live within 75 kilometres of Penticton.
Materials are supplied by Expocrete, Block by Block does the installation and Rona tosses in a gift card for the winner.
“Every year it’s different,” said Block by Block owner Sean Anderson. “Each person’s idea of what they want and what they’re looking for is different.”
BBQ pits, fireplaces, bars – Block by Block does it all.
“We build everything from retaining walls to patios to driveways – we’re a hardscape specialist,” explained Anderson.
Block by Block Landscaping began 12 years ago and is family run, said Anderson. And since he grew up in Penticton, the company is “as local as it gets.”
As of Tuesday, Block by Block Landscaping had 8,500 followers on Facebook, nearly 1,000 more than the popular Tickleberry’s in Okanagan Falls.
“Our Facebook following is just tremendous,” said Anderson, adding people often recognize him in public and remember the contest. “Each year it just gets bigger and bigger.”
Anderson said the winner’s reaction every year after his crew completes the Dream Patio project is the best part of the draw.
“I got the biggest hug ever” last year, he said. “It’s really quite something to see the reaction of people.”
