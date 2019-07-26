A wildfire blazing just 14 kilometres east of Cawston has now grown in size.
BC Wildfire Service confirmed the blaze has grown from 60 hectares to approximately 80 overnight due to down slope winds.
“Currently 62 personnel are responding with air support in the form of three helicopters and air tankers,” it said on Twitter, Friday.
“A reminder to all that aircraft are responding to this fire again today, and to please stay clear of aircraft landing on the lake.”
The fire is believed to have started after a lightning storm on Wednesday, and BC Wildfire Service warned fire activity could increase due to anticipated warmer and drier weather conditions.
