With summer finally upon us, the BC SPCA is reminding people about the dangers of leaving pets in their vehicles.
The agency says it receives nearly 1,000 calls annually about hot pets, and is asking owners to pledge they’ll leave their animals at home rather than put their lives at risk.
“We know that people love their pets and would never knowingly put them in danger, but many pet guardians are just unaware of how quickly their pets can suffer when left in a vehicle in warm weather,” BC SPCA spokeswoman Lorie Chortyk said in a press release.
“Even parked in the shade, with windows cracked open, the temperatures inside a vehicle can become deadly.”
If you see a dog in a car in hot weather, the BC SPCA recommends taking the following steps:
1. If the animal is showing clear signs of heat stroke or distress, call your local animal control agency, police or the BC SPCA Call Centre at 1-855-622-7722. Do not attempt to break a window to rescue an animal – not only do you risk injuring the animal, but only police and BC SPCA special constables have the authority to enter a vehicle lawfully to help an animal.
2. If the animal is not in distress, but you are concerned, note the licence plate and vehicle description and ask managers of nearby businesses to page the owner to return to their vehicle immediately. You may wish to stay with the vehicle to monitor the situation until the owner returns.