Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen earned just under $29,000 in his first full year in office, according to the 2019 statement of information presented to council this week.
Johansen was paid $28,754 and had expenses of $10,428, for a total cost to taxpayers of $39,182.
Larry Schwartzenberger was the top-paid councillor at $15,775. Rick Machial and Parminder Sidhu, the town’s water councillors, each earned $5,750.
Chief administrative officer Cathy Cowan was the highest-earning staffer at $145,444 and expenses of $9,330.
The only other staffers to make six figures were operations director Shawn Goodsell at $107,471, and corporate officer Diane Vaykovich at $101,362.
Nine people’s names appear on the town’s sunshine list of workers who earned over $75,000.