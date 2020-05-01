Vendors with the Downtown Penticton Association's market went on the offensive, Friday, inviting board members to attend a special meeting, which they scheduled for Monday.
Vendors were notified last week that due to the cancellation of the large market, those who paid in advance would only received a 50% refund for the season. A stall costs $850 with the refund being $425. The DPA has also offered a rollover of fees to the 2021 season.
Kevin Dunn of Okanagan Wildbrush Honey, one of two original vendors from when the market was established in the mid-2000s, had hoped for a compromise.
"As market vendors, we stand united in our disappointment of the current ultimatum presented by the DPA regarding the choice of either a refund or rollover," Dunn and fellow vendor Karen Casper wrote in an email to the board members.
"We were told a vendor delegation would be included in a productive dialogue once the board had met again. We intend for this to happen and are setting a meeting time for Monday, May 4 at 11 a.m. in front of the Peach. Social distancing will be adhered to. Please bring a chair and a cup of coffee."
DPA president Trevor Guerard previously stated there are ongoing costs such as insurance and staff time. Even though the market only operates for several months, organization is a year-round process.
Dunn and Casper feel their voices should have been heard before a final decision was announced.
"Many Penticton community market vendors cannot afford to have their money tied up. Some have double or triple market stalls, leaving several thousand dollars tied up with an organization they are beginning not to trust," the vendors wrote in a press release.
"Most importantly, however, the Penticton community market vendors feel they have been left out of the dialogue altogether. These vendors bring in a good part of the DPA's yearly operating budget and feel they should have a voice."
The Penticton Farmers Market, which operates separately in the 100 block of Main Street, has also cancelled for the year, but is attempting to make the produce available online.
Lynn Allin, executive director of the DPA, said she was unable to comment on the proposed meeting.
"We received the email from the two vendors. My board and I haven't yet spoken about the meeting. That's all I can tell you at this time," Allin said in a text.
The DPA market, one of the largest in the province, involves five city blocks during peak months.