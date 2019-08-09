A wildfire burning just north of Oliver is now 2,260 hectares in size.
In an update Friday morning, BC Wildfire Service said the Eagle Bluff fire is classified as out of control and expected to grow larger in the next few days, in part due to controlled burns.
“This is anticipated and will actually be a positive thing,” the update says. “It will allow the fire to move into safer more workable terrain for ground crews, heavy equipment and the aircraft given that the current airspace over the fire right now is relatively tight.”
The fire is said to be burning southeastwards and away from communities, but a recommended evacuation alert has been issued to the Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen electoral area ‘C’ (Rural Oliver) and the Osoyoos Indian Band.
Approximately half a kilometre east of Mudd Lake, fire crews were successful with a planned controlled burn, Thursday.
The battle continues to secure the west flank above Gallagher Lake, the update reads, with crews attempting to protect hydro powerline infrastructure.
“Other objectives include preventing the fire from spreading south to the Inkaneep Reserve,” BC Wildfire Service said.
Crews are planning another controlled burn Friday afternoon, north of McKinney Road and east of Manuel Canyon Road.
“This burn-out will be very visible to residents in the Manuals Canyon Road area. Structure Protection Specialists are on scene and continue monitor and assess to residences in the Evacuation Alert area.”
