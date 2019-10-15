Shock-rock artist Alice Cooper will be bringing Halloween in April to Penticton as a part of his Ol’ Black Eyes is Back tour.
Hailed as the “architect” of theatrical hard rock with inspiration drawn from horror movies, vauderville and garage rock, Alice Cooper brings to his performance the use of (fake) electric chairs, guillotines, blood and – a very real – boa constrictor.
Touring six months out of the year and putting on approximately 90 shows, Alice Cooper will be stopping in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Apr. 19, 2020.
Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at livenation.com, valleyfirsttix.com, by phone at 1-877-763-2849 or at the Valley First Box Office.
