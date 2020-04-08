An early-morning shooting in West Kelowna has police appealing for witnesses.
Just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, RCMP were called to the 2400 block of Quince Road in West Kelowna. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
“Officers remain on scene conducting neighbourhood canvassing, speaking with witnesses, and gathering physical evidence,” RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a news release issued Tuesday.
No other information is being released by police. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has knowledge of events surrounding the incident is asked to call West Kelowna RCMP’s General Investigation Section at 250-768-2880 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.