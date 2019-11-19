V2A fundraiser returns for season
Dear editor:
In response to continuing concerns within our homeless community, Dave, Viv and Heather Lieskovsky will be doing their fourth annual V2A fundraiser this year for the Salvation Army to help those who are struggling to live on the street, especially through the dark, cold winter months.
In the past, little home ornaments have been made from leftover wood, flooring and paint. This year’s edition of homes are once again made from leftover clay and glazes, so each one is completely unique, just like the people they represent.
Penticton is home to many, including those who don’t have actual homes to live in. The fundraiser is based on Penticton’s postal code, V2A. A postal code is something everyone has. Those who don’t have a postal code, likely don’t have a home.
As such, a collection of little V2A “homes” have been created again by the Lieskovsky family, All the proceeds from the sale of these homes will be donated to Penticton’s Salvation Army to help them continue their efforts to provide relief and comfort to the homeless.
Through the generosity of many over the past three years, this fundraiser has generated over $7,000 in cash donations. The little homes can be used as holiday decorations, stocking stuffers, teacher gifts, hostess gifts, wine bottle tags or gift tags as great reminders that Penticton cares for those less fortunate in our community.
This year there will also be other house-related gift items as well.
The fundraiser starts Wednesday, Nov. 27 at Banks Travel’s temporary location at 323 Main St., Penticton (previously Grant King’s). Thanks to owner Allayne Clark for providing a place to sell the little homes, available between Nov. 27 and Dec. 21 for a minimum $7 cash donation. Banks Travel is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lieskovsky family
Penticton
Eye-popping total for charity
Dear editor:
This is the start of my 12th year as recycled eyeglasses co-ordinator for the Okanagan Falls Lion Club and I would like to thank the general public from Summerland to Osoyoos for dropping their used eyeglasses at different places.
Thanks also to friends, car clubs and many others in helping us reach 68,184 pairs. This could never happened without your kindness and generosity. So keep them coming and I will continue to do my part.
Richard Colin Van Blerk.
Okanagan Falls
Hits from behind should earn ban
Dear editor:
Re: “Punishment to Rocket too harsh,” (Okanagan Weekend, Letters, Nov. 16).
For a hit from behind, unintended or not, Pavel Novak still got away without much punishment.
Injuries are still too readily accepted in a fast, dangerous, provocative game.
Anyone who hits from behind is ungentlemanly and should be banned from hockey for life.
James and Jean, have you ever played hockey in the leagues? Been injured? Received a concussion?
Your and other similar fans’ attitudes about violence are what I have come to dislike about hockey, along with the unlikable parts of the “sport-business.”
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Pensioners should consider strikes
Dear editor:
It appears that many people are on strike or are about to be.
Before I could ever support any of these people, I would like them to let the public know what their present rate of pay and benefits are. Seems to me, the more you make, the more everything costs.
Too bad pensioners with limited income and people earning minimum wage can’t figure a way to go on strike.
All striking workers can cry the Alberta Blues. Be happy you have a job. Period. Or quit and go on B.C. welfare or disability, the latter of which comes with early retirement and all benefits.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
U.S. just takes whatever it wants
Dear editor:
The United States started off with such high hopes for the people of its country with a constitution that appealed to many and words such as those of Abraham Lincoln: “Government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth.”
With such a God-inspired creed, it is no wonder that it considers itself the prototype for all democratic countries – and those that aren’t.
So, primarily after the Second World War, it began to interfere in the politics of other countries, trying to spread its democratic philosophy, but oddly, mostly those with oil resources.
But, it’s not always about oil, or gold, or even democracy.
It is, however, always about greed; if a country has something the U.S. wants, it will find any way to get it, including deposing democratically elected leaders.
The case of the American CIA-led coup of Bolivia is no exception.
We now know that American corporations were ticked off at Bolivia for making a trade deal with America’s archenemy, China, for the purchase of lithium — a component of lithium-ion batteries used in the manufacture of electric cars.
Bolivia has nearly 70% of the world’s supply of this mineral, thus the coup.
Bolivia is no exception. Middle East countries with an abundance of oil and gas have long felt the intrusion of the American arm into its resources.
In Canada we must be on constant vigilance to protect our water, our timber and our agricultural resources from the Americans.
We haven’t experienced a physical coup yet, but that’s because the U.S. owns most of our mineral resources through their multi-national corporations anyway.
Frank Martens
Summerland
Poetry in motion south of border
Dear editor:
You don’t have to be a prude to conclude the U.S. presidential dude is rude, crude, lewd and becoming unglued. If he was shrewd, he wouldn’t get sued by women he has pursued and subdued. And if he had a statesman’s aptitude he wouldn’t display his bully-boy attitude; he’d be more subdued.
If Vladimir Putin has pictures of the POTUS in the nude, Donnie would willingly collude, rather than risk having his nakedness viewed. Trump’s mandate will not be renewed if decent Americans have intestinal fortitude.
There is no platitude that can reduce the magnitude of the depressing mood created by America’s ongoing political feud.
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
Drug deaths are really poisonings
Dear editor:
Re: Reporting on the opioid crisis
All media and elected officials must change their language when addressing this crisis, which has seen over 4,000 British Colombians and 13,000 Canadians die from a preventable death.
The government must acknowledge that users of all ages and from all walks of life are being poisoned and are at risk of death due to a toxic drug supply.
Our BC Coroner’s office recently changed the language used to report deaths due to the opioid crisis. Illicit drug deaths are now reported as due to toxicity, not overdose. British Colombians are not overdosing, they are being poisoned to death.
The source of this poison is organized crime and their toxic drug supply. Our current government drug policy allows organized crime to be the sole provider of drugs to millions of Canadians. This drug policy is responsible in the past four years for the mass killing of over 13,000 Canadians in communities across our country and has put millions of users at risk of death.
If any other demographic was being poisoned the response would have been immediate.
The prohibition of alcohol was not realistic, and neither is our current war on drugs. It’s a war against ourselves that will never be won and is not realistic.
Because of a perceived loss of votes, politicians will defer to speaking about harm reduction services, which are important and have prevented thousands more from dying, but it only targets the chronic users.
The adolescent user, the millions of recreational users, the users addicted through our medical system and the user like our son, Ryan, who relapsed after eight months of recovery and died on his job site, are never going to a safe consumption site or will not be able to access prescription heroin.
Politicians and media outlets need to refer to these deaths as a poisoning from a toxic supply and not an overdose. Then politicians need to provide a safe supply for all users, by removing organized crime as the sole supplier of a substances used daily by millions. People will continue to die until that happens.
John and Jennifer Hedican
Courtenay
