Inflation is one of the key drivers for an increase in a number of proposed municipal fees, Penticton city council heard Tuesday.
Budget analyst Wesley Renaud told council fee increases in areas such as parking, business licensing and building permits will put less pressure on taxpayers to subsidize municipal services they may not use.
“We’re talking about pennies, maybe nickels or dimes on each rate, so it’s not a substantial increase,” Renaud said.
Bylaw supervisor Tina Siebert was on hand to discuss the proposed increase in parking fees, pushing metred rates from $1 an hour to $1.25.
That 25 cent increase, she said, would generate upwards of $60,000 in revenue, which would cover maintenance costs such as servicing the metres which are often targets of vandalism.
“They are seeing a lot of the end of their lifespan,” she said, adding many were installed in 2004.
“It’s been a slow phased approach, but many of them now aren’t operating properly.”
Siebert added other municipalities, such as Kelowna and Vernon, are also increasing parking fees.
Penticton is the only municipality, according to her research, that offers one hour of free parking in its downtown core, a loss of approximately $80,000 a year, she said.
Mayor John Vassilaki said he would hope to one day see more revenue from the downtown community market and farmer’s market after staff suggested increasing both business licensing fees.
“In the future, we should look at it a little bit closer,” he said. “I don’t want to put them out of business, but a little bit more should come towards us because we’re the ones doing all the cleaning up, we’re the ones who put our staff out there and do all the work that they have to do in order for them to participate in those two markets.”
Staff had suggested pushing the downtown farmer’s market licensing fee from $400 to $500 and the community market fee from $1,000 to $1,250.
Base building permits were proposed to jump from $175 to $180, and secondary suite permits from $300 to $400.
