With less than a week until Canadians head to the polls, the race to send an MP to Ottawa to represent the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding is a toss-up, according to the latest projections by a noted online service.
338Canada.com — which promotes itself as a “statistical model of electoral projections based on opinion polls, electoral history of Canadian provinces and demographic data” — gives NDP incumbent Richard Cannings a very slim lead over Conservative challenger Helena Konanz.
Cannings, who was elected to Parliament in 2015 with more than 37% of the popular vote, this election is projected to garner 31.2%.
That would be enough, according to the service, for him to edge Konanz, who is projected to take 30.9% of votes cast.
Liberal Connie Denesiuk and the Green Party’s Tara Howse trail with 20.8% and 13.6%, respectively.
The People’s Party of Canada’s Sean Taylor has about 2.8% of the vote, according to the projection.
The results come with a margin of error of between 4% and 7% — meaning the race could still go either way Oct. 21 — and introduces Denesiuk as a spoiler.
“We always knew this was going to be a race between the Conservatives and NDP and that’s the way it’s shaping up,” said Cannings. “We’re working hard and we do sense some momentum on the doorstep.”
338Canada.com gives Cannings a 52% chance of winning the election and Konanz a 48% chance — a drastic change from earlier this month when Konanz was a lock to win.
“I’m not really following the polls at all because I think the polls can be distracting,” said Konanz. “We’ve knocked on 36,000 doors now and we’re continuing until E-Day.
“We’re making sure we talk to as many people as we can at the doors — and that is the ultimate poll,” she added.
Nationally, the poll aggregator gives the Conservative Party the best chance of winning the most seats — but barely.
The Conservatives are listed at 50.4% support, with the Liberal Party following at 49%.
As recent as Oct. 9, the Liberal Party was a three-to-one favourite to form government, according to projections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.