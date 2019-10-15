Okanagan Newspaper Group valley editor James Miller, chats with South Okanagan West-Kootenay candidates, from left, Conservative Helena Konanz, Liberal Connie Denesiuk and New Democrat Richard Cannings. Green candidate Tara Howse attended by the phone from her home in Rossland, while the People’s Party’s Sean Taylor hadn’t declared yet. The meeting was staged to go over the format and ground rules for The Herald’s candidates’ forum set on Oct. 1.