Election primer

Okanagan Newspaper Group valley editor James Miller, chats with South Okanagan West-Kootenay candidates, from left, Conservative Helena Konanz, Liberal Connie Denesiuk and New Democrat Richard Cannings.  Green candidate Tara Howse attended by the phone from her home in Rossland, while the People’s Party’s Sean Taylor hadn’t declared yet. The meeting was staged to go over the format and ground rules for The Herald’s candidates’ forum set on Oct. 1.

 MELANIE EKSAL/Penticton Herald

With less than a week until Canadians head to the polls, the race to send an MP to Ottawa to represent the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding is a toss-up, according to the latest projections by a noted online service.

338Canada.com — which promotes itself as a “statistical model of electoral projections based on opinion polls, electoral history of Canadian provinces and demographic data” — gives NDP incumbent Richard Cannings a very slim lead over Conservative challenger Helena Konanz.

Cannings, who was elected to Parliament in 2015 with more than 37% of the popular vote, this election is projected to garner 31.2%.

That would be enough, according to the service, for him to edge Konanz, who is projected to take 30.9% of votes cast.

Liberal Connie Denesiuk and the Green Party’s Tara Howse trail with 20.8% and 13.6%, respectively.

The People’s Party of Canada’s Sean Taylor has about 2.8% of the vote, according to the projection.

The results come with a margin of error of between 4% and 7% — meaning the race could still go either way Oct. 21 — and introduces Denesiuk as a spoiler.

“We always knew this was going to be a race between the Conservatives and NDP and that’s the way it’s shaping up,” said Cannings. “We’re working hard and we do sense some momentum on the doorstep.”

338Canada.com gives Cannings a 52% chance of winning the election and Konanz a 48% chance — a drastic change from earlier this month when Konanz was a lock to win.

“I’m not really following the polls at all because I think the polls can be distracting,” said Konanz. “We’ve knocked on 36,000 doors now and we’re continuing until E-Day.

“We’re making sure we talk to as many people as we can at the doors — and that is the ultimate poll,” she added.

Nationally, the poll aggregator gives the Conservative Party the best chance of winning the most seats — but barely.

The Conservatives are listed at 50.4% support, with the Liberal Party following at 49%.

As recent as Oct. 9, the Liberal Party was a three-to-one favourite to form government, according to projections.