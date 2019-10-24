A haunted house that appeared nearly overnight in the SS Sicamous Heritage Park isn’t for the faint of heart.
Chad White has spent months planning the perfect way to execute the haunted house, which now sits between the SS Sicamous and Rose Garden.
People are invited to test their courage as they make their way through the maze inside.
A Penticton resident since 2012, White wanted to bring a fun event to the community now that summer has come to an end. With a love for Halloween, experience in the construction industry and a passion for giving back, White picked up a hammer and got to work.
“I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time,” he said. “But my biggest thing is helping the community.”
White said he’s been through plenty of haunted houses in the past, and with that experience in mind, knew how he could make his frightening, but fun.
“Everybody always remembers the dark alley you’ve got to find your way down,” he said, hinting that there may be some spots in the haunted house where people may experience that.
“I think we’re going to hit a seven (out of 10),” he added. “There’s a point of too scary, and we’re not too scary. Too scary isn’t fun.”
There will be actors, but White assured no one will be grabbed or touched.
For those who prefer to pass on the haunted house but still want to have fun, White said there will be a pumpkin carving contest running throughout the evening, face painting and also a BBQ. Pumpkins will be on site to purchase or people can bring their own. A variety of prizes are up for grabs, too.
The haunted house will be running daily beginning tomorrow from noon to 11 p.m. until Oct. 31. After 7 p.m., those who wish to enter the haunted house must be 16 or over.
Before 7 p.m., White said, any moving props will not be turned on and the haunted house will be suitable for children.
Admission is $8 for children and $12 for adults, cash only.
White said a portion of proceeds will be donated to a variety of charitable causes.
