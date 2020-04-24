Saturday mornings are going to be much quieter in the heart of Penticton.
The entire season of Community Markets was cancelled Friday by the Downtown Penticton Association.
Combined with the adjacent Penticton Farmers’ Markets, the events can draw up to 5,000 people into just a few city blocks at the height of the tourist season.
“We simply had to make the difficult but prudent decision to cancel,” DPA executive director Lynn Allin said in a press release.
“Our board of directors and I were hopeful conditions might change soon enough that we could safely open the market this year, but the risk to our community’s health is just too great at this time to proceed.”
The Penticton Farmers’ Market, which has cancelled events through April and May, has implemented an online ordering system that allows people to pick up produce from their favourite vendors in the Community Centre parking lot. Today is the first day the service has been offered.