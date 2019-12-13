A woman is in hospital and her dog is dead after the pair were struck by a vehicle while walking along Highway 97 outside Oliver, Thursday.
Oliver and Osoyoos RCMP said Friday in a press release the woman was walking her dog at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Highway 97 near Road 9, dressed in dark clothing with no artificial lighting on a particularly dark, wet stretch of road when she was struck by a GMC Terrain vehicle.
She is said to have sustained serious injuries, and her dog was found deceased at the scene. The driver is said to be cooperating with police.
"The Oliver RCMP would like to remind both drivers and pedestrians about road safety. Pedestrians and drivers need to look out for each other and exercise caution especially during darker portions of the year. Pedestrians should dress to be seen. Wear light colored reflective clothing and carry a flashlight,” Sgt. Jason Bayda said.
Speed isn’t believed to be a factor and no alcohol was involved, but the investigation is ongoing.
RCMP ask anyone who witnessed the accident, or may have seen the woman walking prior to the collision, to come forward by calling 250-498-3422.
