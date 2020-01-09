Trevor Dermody, left, and Trevor Tougas, right, of the Penticton Fire Department helped collect Christmas trees Saturday afternoon. The fire department will have them chipped by donation, with all proceeds going back to local chairities.
Most Popular
Articles
- Judge slams notorious Penticton landlord
- Motel fire may have been deliberate
- VegFest coming to Penticton
- Craft Corner owner going mobile
- Block 300 sold to new owners
- Rowdy roommate told to pay up
- Parkour facility finds permanent home
- Dream vacation turned nightmare due to weather
- Tom Styffe, former chair of OK College board of governors, dies
- $500k ticket sold in Penticton
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 17
-
Jan 17
-
Jan 18
-
Jan 19
-
Jan 19
-
Jan 19
Latest News
- Verbatim: PM Justin Trudeau says Iranian missile likely downed plane
- Auditor general to probe costs of cancelling eastern Ontario wind farm project
- Fashion retailer Aritzia shares climb as earnings rise, beats expectations
- Investor relief sends North American stock markets to record intraday highs
- Four Canadians go in top 20 of MLS draft with Ryan Raposo leading the way at No. 4
- Correction: ODD--Opossum Dropping story
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.