The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Monday

7:30 a.m. Abbott Street, Penticton. Alarm.

8:57 a.m. Creekside Road, Penticton. First medical response.

9:59 a.m. Forsyth Drive, Penticton. First medical response.

10:38 a.m. Green Mountain Road, PIB. Burning complaint.

11:22 a.m. White Lake Road, Kaleden. Alarm.

1:08 p.m. Abbott Street, Penticton. Public service.

5:32 p.m. Orchard Avenue, Penticton. First medical response.

5:42 p.m. Nelson Avenue, Penticton. First medical response.

9:46 p.m. Valleyview Road, Penticton. Alarm.

Tuesday

12:33 a.m. Calgary Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.