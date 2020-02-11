The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Monday
7:30 a.m. Abbott Street, Penticton. Alarm.
8:57 a.m. Creekside Road, Penticton. First medical response.
9:59 a.m. Forsyth Drive, Penticton. First medical response.
10:38 a.m. Green Mountain Road, PIB. Burning complaint.
11:22 a.m. White Lake Road, Kaleden. Alarm.
1:08 p.m. Abbott Street, Penticton. Public service.
5:32 p.m. Orchard Avenue, Penticton. First medical response.
5:42 p.m. Nelson Avenue, Penticton. First medical response.
9:46 p.m. Valleyview Road, Penticton. Alarm.
Tuesday
12:33 a.m. Calgary Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.
