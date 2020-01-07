Oh, the irony.
A $75,000 study into how the City of Penticton can use alternative energy sources to reduce its reliance on the power grid concluded that firing up a diesel generator during peak demand is the most viable option.
But that concept, which would simply see monthly tests of Penticton Regional Hospital’s emergency generators co-ordinated with the city’s electrical utility, was not what Coun. Julius Bloomfield, a vocal advocate for green energy, had in mind when he lobbied for the study.
“I understand the rationale, but, yeah, it’s a little disconcerting to see it’s the best option so far,” he said after the study’s findings were presented to council Tuesday.
Bloomfield remains optimistic, however, that council’s new Community Sustainability Advisory Committee will be able to drill down into the report to make sure nothing was overlooked and determine if other options, such as solar panels and water turbines, merit further consideration.
“I think there’s a lot of factors there that can make a huge difference on return on investment,” said Bloomfield.
“It’s a very, very impressive committee, and I think they’ll get their teeth into this report and come out with some recommendations.”
Anna Le, one of the consultants who authored the study, told council the team explored 17 different options and graded them on a range of factors, including environmental impact, cost and ability to expand as needed.
Wind, thermal and biomass were ruled out as unsuitable for the area, while a hydrogen production operation was also discarded because it’s apparently under consideration by the Penticton Indian Band.
The priciest option, estimated at $48 million, would see a 14-kilometre pipe extended from Greyback dam to a location closer to the city, where water would turn a generator.
But besides the cost and difficulties associated with burying 14 kilometres of pipe, the concept is also seen to compete with the dam’s main purposes of managing drought and supplying the domestic and irrigation water systems.
The next-highest-ranked option after the diesel generator was rooftop solar arrays on city-owned buildings. The study suggested a setup capable of powering 60 homes would cost about $1 million.
The study also found that every option, with the exception of the diesel generator and it’s relatively small $40,000 cost estimate, would have a negative return on investment and require ongoing operating subsidies.
During public question period at the end of Tuesday’s council meeting, Penticton resident Jerry Gilligan asked if the city would consider instead reducing its power rates to help local businesses and attract new companies.
In response, Mayor John Vassilaki suggested the rates are set to build reserves – currently pegged at $5 million for the power utility – to offset capital costs of the system, so lowering the rates would mean higher taxes or fees elsewhere.
“If somebody wants to come forward with a solution how we can get it done without taxing the heck out of the public, please let us know,” said Vassilaki, “because I can’t figure out any other way of doing it.”
The city’s power utility, which has about 17,000 customers, spent $27 million in 2018 purchasing power at wholesale rates from FortisBC.
