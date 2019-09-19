Getting her son to school has proven to be a major challenge for an Apex Mountain mom.
Erica Fletcher said she had high hopes of enrolling her son Liam in Penticton-based School District 67 for kindergarten.
Apex Mountain, however, falls within Oliver-based School District 53’s jurisdiction, meaning Cawston Elementary is Liam’s catchment school.
Sending him to school there would require a 30-minute drive to Highway 3, followed by a 25-minute bus ride.
With three other children under the age of five, Fletcher said, it’s nearly impossible for the family to spend that much time on the road. Home schooling would also pose as a challenge.
Fletcher said kids at Apex have typically transferred to School District 67 to attend class in Penticton, but many schools are full this year.
The only ones with room are Kaleden and Naramata elementaries, but the bus that picks up students at Apex doesn’t stop at those facilities.
For now, Liam is spending several nights a week with his grandparents in Penticton and attending school in Kaleden.
Fletcher said she and her husband moved to Apex before they had children, and assumed their kids would eventually take the bus to Penticton just like the others.
School District 53 superintendent Beverley Young said Fletcher’s situation is unique, and there’s little she can do because of budget pressures. She noted, though, that the district does provide financial assistance to rural families who have to drive kids to school.
School District 67 superintendent Wendy Hyer said she doesn’t anticipate Apex Mountain switching districts anytime soon, and there are no plans to bend the rules for Liam.
“Our priority is to accommodate students that live within a school’s catchment area first as this is the child’s neighborhood school,” said Hyer.Ape
