Dust off your running shoes, because the 39th annual Terry Fox Run returns to the South Okanagan this weekend.
Summerland residents Heather Cooke and her husband, Mike, took over six years ago when lead organizers were needed. It was a role that, to them, almost felt like fate, as it happened to be the same year that Cooke’s father-in-law died from pancreatic cancer.
“My father-in-law was very involved in the Summerland community, and it just felt right for us to take over the run,” she said. “We have a fantastic organizing committee and we certainly couldn’t do it without them.”
Summerland has raised well over $100,000 since hosting the run in 1986, said Cooke, but what never fails to move her is the level of participation.
“What I prefer to see is that it unites the community,” she said.
Last year was the strongest year the run has seen, she said, with 288 participants and 52 volunteers.
She hopes to crest the 300 mark this year.
“I think it’s a very special day for many participants,” she said. I think (Terry Fox) would be pretty impressed today to see that the run continues. To think we’re approaching 40 years of the run is pretty fantastic.”
Last year, Summerland was treated with an unexpected visit from Doug Alward, who drove the van for Terry Fox.
“He sort of just stepped out of the crowd, and spoke last year,” said Cooke.
In Summerland, participants can choose between a one-, three- and five-kilometre route. The run begin at 11 a.m. at the aquatic centre. Registration opens at 10:30.
In Penticton, registration opens at 8:30 a.m. at the S.S. Sicamous, and the run begins at 10, with the option of a one-, two- or five-km route.
And in Osoyoos, registration opens at the Sonora Community Centre’s back parking lot at 9 a.m., with the run leaving at 9:30.
