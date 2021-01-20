Same service, one-third fewer passengers.
Thanks to a $500,000 boost from Ottawa, the Penticton transit service will maintain its regular schedules, despite a 35% decline in ridership last year, according to Anthony Haddad, the city’s general manager of community services.
City council approved the plan, which will come at no additional cost to local taxpayers, at its meeting Tuesday.
Haddad said senior governments gave BC Transit $86 million that it’s distributing to local governments to help offset revenue losses resulting from lower ridership during the pandemic.
Penticton’s transit system experienced an unanticipated $160,000 drop in revenue last year, with “slightly lower revenue shortfalls” projected for 2021, according to Haddad, who noted anything left over from the $500,000 windfall will be used to offset future losses.
As it stands, running the Penticton transit system is expected to cost $3.2 million for the year ended March 31 with about 27,000 services hours on conventional and custom routes. The city’s share of costs is projected at $900,000. Fare revenue is expected to total $450,000.
Haddad said BC Transit is planning a public consultation effort later this year to help plan where the local system goes next.
“It will look at transit needs and routing and various options for the future,” he said.