Occupancy rates at Penticton motels and hotels were down 18% year-over-year in July, while it was a much brighter story in Osoyoos.
Statistics presented by Travel Penticton to city council Tuesday showed the city had a 68% occupancy rate in July 2020, compared to 83% in July 2019. The average room rate also fell, from $198.58 to $184.63.
Osoyoos, however, recorded a 79.4% occupancy rate in July 2020, down just slightly from 79.8% in July 2019. More significantly, the average room rate increased to $319.58 from $285.39.
Travel Penticton itself, which budgeted for $600,000 in revenue from the hotel tax this year, is also struggling due to a reduced number of tourists in the spring. Its tax revenue for May 2020 was just $5,625, down 91% from $65,950 in May 2019.