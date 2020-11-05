The Three Blind Mice mountain bike trails near Penticton are benefiting from some upgrades with the help of FortisBC.
As part of its Okanagan Capacity Upgrade project, the utility is proposing to add approximately 30 kilometers of new gas line in the area. Since early this year, the utility has been exploring possible community partnerships in the vicinity.
One result is a three-year funding partnership with the Penticton Area Cycling Association to maintain and improve safety on local bike trails.
The first of three $3,000 funding installments is being used to upgrade the Bronco Trail — a local favourite — and improve safety signage in the area. Trained regional area trail stewards began the upgrades earlier this year and expect to complete them in spring 2021.
PACA trail director Travis Kroschinsky said they work closely with Recreation Sites and Trails B.C. and are building relationships with B.C. Parks and the City of Penticton for ongoing maintenance and development of the trails.
“The Three Blind Mice is, in my opinion, the best trail area in the South Okanagan, and due to its popularity we have seen a huge growth in the number of riders,” said Kroschinsky. “This increased use requires more maintenance to deal with exposure and erosion issues, enhance the riding experience and to keep the trails safe for everyone. The funding from FortisBC allows us to do this and remain a competitive and attractive riding destination for both local residents and visitors.”
FortisBC’s community relations manager Hayley Newmarch said FortisBC continues to work with local organizations, Indigenous communities, the City of Penticton, and the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen to ensure the community benefits from the project.
“Providing improvements to local amenities is one of the ways we like to say thank-you to a community for its support,” said Newmarch. “And, where possible, we want those benefits to remain long after our work is done.”
The project will be an extension of the utility’s existing natural gas system, connecting along Penticton’s eastern border and extending north, just beyond Chute Lake. FortisBC plans to file its Okanagan Capacity Upgrade project application with the British Columbia Utilities Commission in mid-November. Construction work is expected to begin in 2022 and take approximately one-and-a-half years to complete.
