Provincial court judges in Penticton will resume their work in person on June 15.
The B.C. Provincial Court announced this week it will open a single room in 28 courthouses across the province that were shut down as a result of COVID-19. Six “hub” courthouses, including Kelowna, remained open through the pandemic.
“In-person proceedings will only be available for priority matters that cannot otherwise be accommodated remotely,” the court said in a press release.
Most other matters, including criminal, family, traffic and civil cases, will continue to be handled by telephone and videoconference.
“Open, accessible courts are fundamental to our democracy. The rule of law depends on it. However, the public, litigants, court staff, court participants, counsel, judges and the media need to know that when they come to court they will be safe,” the release added.
“Government has engaged the services of an experienced professional consultant to provide recommendations regarding proactive measures to minimize transmission of COVID-19 in our courthouses and courtrooms. They are in the process of meeting with stakeholders to make recommendations necessary to keep the public safe when attending court.”