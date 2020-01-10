It was a birthday like no other for six-year-old Kase Beyer.
Kase, whose birthday is on Christmas Day, hosted a toonie party, encouraging guests to bring $4 each in lieu of physical gifts: $2 for Kase, and $2 for him to donate to a charity of his choice.
And Kase knew exactly where his $33.50 donation would go: the Starfish Pack Program.
The program, run in partnership between the Penticton Rotary Club and Save-on-Foods, launched in 2017 and now feeds approximately 48 children at six schools within School District 67.
Kase and his mother Morene Beyer learned about the program at the Lunch with Santa event in December at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-in Centre by Sprott Shaw Community College, which raised $3,000 for the program.
“When I told him that (Starfish) was for kids to take food home, because some kids don’t have food on the weekend, it really blew his little mind,” said Beyer.
Beyer said Kase, who has always been “very compassionate,” has also shown a concern and desire to help others, and was quick to jump on board with the idea of encouraging his friends to bring a donation to his birthday.
“It made me feel really proud of him,” said Beyer. “Giving that money away – he talked about it for a really long time after that.”
When asked if he would do it again, Kase said he would, and that donating the money heart happy.
Rotarian Tracy Van Raes, who now runs the program, said the entire crew at Total Restoration was “bawling” when Kase showed up at the office with his donation in hand.
“Without a doubt, (it was) the most touching donation I’ve ever received,” said Van Raes, adding the kindness from the community in donating means much more than the amount given.
“I really feel it in my heart,” she said.
In November and December, Van Raes added, the community at large helped raise $30,000 for the Starfish Pack Program.
Kids in the program receive two breakfasts, lunches and dinners as well as snacks to take home with them from school each weekend.
