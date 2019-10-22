Less than one month after an alleged armed robbery that culminated in a police standoff, one of the men involved has been granted bail.
Jesse Eldon Harry Mason, who faces one charge of break and enter in connection with the Oct. 2 incident, was released following a hearing Tuesday in provincial court.
Judge Michelle Daneliuk imposed several conditions on Mason’s release, including a curfew, a no-go order for the homes on Winnipeg and Maple Street, and a ban on possessing weapons. Mason must also reside in a Keremeos home until his next court appearance.
A routine publication ban covers all evidence heard at the bail hearing ostensibly to avoid tainting a potential jury pool.
However, Penticton RCMP previously stated Mason is believed to have been involved in an armed robbery at a home on Winnipeg Street, sparking a city-wide manhunt, before barricading himself in a townhome on Maple Street, which prompted a lockdown at nearby Queen’s Park Elementary School.
Mason surrendered after a three-hour standoff with an RCMP Emergency Response Team.
Shooting victim Michael Paseska gave The Herald a detailed interview one day after the incident, recounting his version of the events that unfolded that afternoon.
Paseska said he and his girlfriend were awoken by two men wearing bandanas, one of them pointing a gun.
He alleges the man shot and pistol-whipped him, firing another round in the process.
Approximately four or five bullets in total were discharged from the gun, according to Paseska, who suffered a flesh wound to his face.
Paseska said he quickly discovered there were more than two people in his home stealing electronics, guitars and other valuables. The group then fled in two separate vehicles.
Police have also connected Josef Bretislav Pavlik to the incident as the alleged shooter. Pavlik is charged with break and enter, using a restricted or prohibited firearm to commit a robbery, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.
Pavlik was due to appear in court on Tuesday for his own bail hearing, but his file was adjourned to a later date yet to be determined.
