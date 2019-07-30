Vintage and iconic vehicles will line Rotary Park in Penticton this coming Saturday, Aug. 3, for the Sunrise Rotary Club’s 24th annual car show.
One memorable and iconic vehicle is Estelle Sankey’s classic 1966 Volkswagen Beetle a regular at the show since 2012.
An enthusiastic and proud Beetle owner, Sankey relates entertaining stories about her car’s history, while pointing out 1960s memorabilia she has acquired to enhance her anecdotes.
“Just imagine this Beetle being used by its first owner to herd cattle at times on the Apex Mountain Ranch,” she said with a laugh.
Sankey and many car owners enjoy chatting about their vehicles, and that’s part of what makes the show fun.
Vehicle registration starts at 7 a.m. and the gates will open to the public at 8 a.m. The public is invited to vote for the coveted People’s Choice Award.
A pancake breakfast will be available for purchase. There will be food and other vendors as well and live entertainment by Kyle Anderson.
