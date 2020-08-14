Air Canada is resuming service between Penticton and Vancouver later this month following its abrupt departure from YYF.
The company says it will restart the route effective Monday, Aug. 24, with three flights weekly on Monday, Thursday and Sunday. It will go down to two flights weekly on Tuesday and Friday the following week. Then, as of Monday, Sept. 8, Air Canada will offer once-daily service on the route.
Air Canada quit flying to Penticton in March as part of a major cost-cutting effort in response to COVID-19.
WestJet is running daily flights between Penticton and Calgary, and will add a second round-trip effective Sept. 8.