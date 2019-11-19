A four-legged RCMP officer helped his handler arrest two people last week on the shore of Osoyoos Lake.
Police say officers in Penticton on Nov. 14 spotted a woman, who was prohibited from driving, allegedly behind the wheel of a black car with a stolen licence plate attached. The alleged passenger was a man who was on a bail condition that prohibited him from being in a motor vehicle.
Officers from around the region allegedly chased the duo through the South Okanagan to Osoyoos Lake, where the car became stuck in sand, prompting the couple to flee on foot. They were eventually located by police dog Haro and his handler, Cpl. Jason Goodfellow.
“The great work and co-ordinated efforts of the South Okanagan regional detachments were paramount in this incident ending with the arrest and charges and no injuries,” Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a press release.
Oliver woman Connie Clarke has been charged with flight from police, dangerous driving and driving while prohibited, while Penticton man Shane Pope has been charged with a single count of breach of probation.
Pope has since been released on bail, while Clarke is scheduled for a bail hearing today.
