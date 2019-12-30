The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Sunday

11:32 a.m. Highway 3, Keremeos. Motor-vehicle incident.

12:59 p.m. Dauphin Avenue, Penticton. First medical response.

3:35 p.m. Hedley-Nickle Plate Road, Keremeos. First medical response.

4:33 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Minor fire.

6:57 p.m. Rosetown Avenue, Penticton. Minor fire.

11:08 p.m. Tucelnuit Drive, Oliver. Assist other agency.

11:28 p.m. Par Boulevard, Kaleden. Chimney fire.

Monday

1:03 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. First medical response.

2:31 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. First medical response.