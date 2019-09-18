Penticton’s own David Best has won a prestigious award from the Public Works Association of B.C.
He was due to pick up the award for Outstanding Public Works Employee on Tuesday night at the group’s conference in Penticton, according to city public works supervisor Len Robson.
Robson said Best began working for the city as a labourer in 2000 and has worked his way up the ladder to his current post as utilities supervisor.
It marks the second time in two years a city employee has been honoured by the association: Robson himself was named Manager of the Year in 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.