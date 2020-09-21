Two years after surviving what she described as a fight for her life, a woman took the witness stand Monday inside a Penticton courtroom at her alleged attacker’s trial.
Darren Webb is charged with aggravated sexual assault and assault causing bodily harm in connection with an incident Aug. 25, 2018, at the Pass Motor Inn in Penticton. He's standing trial in front of a judge alone in B.C. Supreme Court.
A routine publication ban covers any information that would identify the complainant, a woman in her 50s.
In her testimony, the woman explained she had been living at the Pass Motor Inn for a few weeks, and arrived at her suite after work on the night in question only to be told to leave by Webb.
She said Webb forced her into a separate bedroom, where he began punching her and trying to force sexual intercourse.
Webb tossed her around “like a sack of potatoes,” she continued, and at some points tried to tie a towel around her mouth and throat in apparent attempts to muzzle and choke her.
“I don’t even know how long it went on for. It felt like forever,” said the woman.
Webb tried repeatedly to penetrate her vaginally and anally, but eventually stopped the assault just as quickly as he started it, she continued: “He said to go do what I had to do, and I did, I phoned the police.”
The woman said she made the call from the middle of the road outside the Pass Motor Inn. She was then taken by ambulance to Penticton Regional Hospital for treatment, and later drove herself to Kelowna General Hospital for a sexual assault examination because the required kit wasn’t available in Penticton.
Crown counsel Nashina Devji said in her opening statement she expects to prove the woman suffered “significant injuries to her face, body, vaginal and anal areas” at the hands of Webb.
Other witnesses are expected to include three police officers and a doctor.