In all her public exhibitions going back 42 years, Penticton painter Loraine Stephanson has never done a virtual show – until now.
Running through May 30, Stephanson’s latest collection, “Eyes on the Land,” will be on display at the Bugera Matheson Gallery in Edmonton.
In-person viewings will be by appointment only due to COVID-19 concerns, however, the gallery has also uploaded images of Stephanson’s paintings to a virtual store on its website, where people can view the works in high resolution and learn more about them.
“I actually think it’s really good, because a lot of artists right now are just having their shows postponed or cancelled,” said Stephanson.
“The other thing is, we don’t know how many galleries will survive this.”
Stephanson had a solo show at the Bugera Matheson Gallery last year and was invited to be part of the larger exhibition on now.
Her work in oil paint focuses on landscapes, and the Okanagan and Similkameen in particular.
“Since I moved to Penticton, the landscape has been very important and during the time I’ve lived here – which is almost 20 years – I noticed the landscape has changed a lot through human habitation and activity,” she said.
Stephanson’s paintings usually result from something – a clothesline, a shed, a birdbath – catching her eye somehow.
“I’m making something meant to generate the same excitement in the viewer I felt when I looked at it,” she explained.
Stephanson’s first exhibition was in 1978 at the University of Alberta, and since then she’s had shows in Vancouver, Victoria and Los Angeles. Her works are in public collections belonging to Global Affairs Canada, the University of Alberta and the B.C. government.
Check out Stephanson’s newest work online at www.bugeramathesongallery.com.