Contact tracing was still underway, but there remained just a single confirmed case of COVID-19 within the Penticton Indian Band community as of Monday.
“Beyond this, PIB has no further updates at this point in time,” Joe Johnson, the band’s chief administrative officer, said in an email Monday night.
The band issued a public alert Saturday night warning of the single case of COVID-19 and urging anyone who attended a funeral and wake Sept. 10-11 in Oliver to self-isolate and monitor themselves for symptoms.