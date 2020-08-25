Madison Poster of Penticton, age two-and-a-half, enjoys her morning walk. The weather forecast remains positive for the rest of the week, reaching an expected high of 30 on Friday.
Most Popular
Articles
- Winds whipping up fears on fire lines
- Well-prepared Penticton dodges wind-fuelled fire threat
- Fire guards could be 'challenged' by forecast winds
- Heavy winds forecast to fan wildfire
- 3,700 properties in Penticton now under alert
- ICU patients moved from PRH as fire precaution
- Winds failed to fuel Penticton's wildfire
- Evacuation alert lifted
- Fire has seen 'minimal' growth, but concern over its next move
- UPDATE: Fire fight focused on evac zone
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 13
Latest News
- I can’t wait to get on the road again
- A no-fan no-hitter: Giolito pitches White Sox over Pirates
- Lawyer says Blake paralyzed, protests erupt for 3rd night
- Palat scores in overtime as Lightning down Bruins 4-3 to even series 1-1
- Toffoli, Pettersson, Horvat score, Canucks beat Vegas 5-2 in NHL playoffs
- Melania Trump tells virus sufferers they're 'not alone'