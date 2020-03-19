For the restaurant industry, staying in business during these uncertain times is a daunting and troubling challenge. Many have decided to temporarily close their doors, while others are pulling up their bootstraps by offering take-out, pick-up and delivery services.
Here is the latest list of some of the city’s independent food and beverage business that are still offering their services, albeit limited. Please check beforehand as these updates aren’t carved in stone.
Let’s support each other the best we can. Stay safe, Penticton!
Bakeries
Petrasek Bakery has moved to phone orders only for pick up, Tuesdays and Fridays only from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Customers must phone and place an order for bread or pastries at 236-422-1400, with your name and phone number and whether you’d like your bread sliced or not. Wouda’s is open regular hours.
Coffee
Wayne & Freda, The Bench Market and Saint Germain have all decided to close their doors during the pandemic, but they’ll be back. Seis Cielo has also temporarily closed but are taking online orders for roasted beans at www.seiscielo.ca. And as of this writing Thursday, the Bellevue and the Capitol restaurants are both open with limited seating.
Pizza
Pizzeria Tratto is open only for take-out and pick-up pizzas, from noon to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. Call 250-493-0080. Gusto Ferrari has temporarily closed.
Craft Breweries
Bad Tattoo, while still open for lunch and dinner service, has launched a beer and pizza delivery service from 4 p.m. on. Customers can call 250-493-8686 and have something delicious delivered or book ahead through a shopify app at badtattoobrewing.com
Cannery Brewing has discontinued their food and beverage service but will fill new growlers only and sell packaged products as long as they’re allowed to do so, with card transactions only.
Slackwater Brewing is open for new fill growlers only, at a discount, and retail from 11 a.m.
Delicious Food
Brodo Kitchen has warmed up their van and gone mobile with a delivery service and is open only for take-out at the window for their readymade soups, sandwiches and fresh baked goods, 11 a.m. through 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.
Buy The Sea is ready for your phone-ahead and take-out orders of fish and chips or seafood chowders, from Monday through Saturday, 250-492-3473.
Elma Restaurant is offering their full menu for take-out or curbside pick-up, from 5 p.m. on.
Jeffer’s Fryzz remains open Tuesday to Saturday, with Jeffer in attendance.
Kojo Penticton is open for pick-up and take-out and are offering a ‘first class’ kojo-to-door delivery service through their website, www.sushikojo.com.
The Restaurant at Poplar Grove Winery is launching ala carte and three- to four-course takeaway menus offerings starting this weekend with an impending food and wine delivery plan.
Smugglers Smoke House is open for take-out and delivery only from 11 a.m. onwards.
Sushi Genki is open for take-out, order by phone, 250-490-9809.
The Hooded Merganser at the Penticton Lakeside Resort has reduced their seating capacity to 49 guests but as of this writing, and are still open from 7 a.m. daily.
Il Vecchio has switched to phone orders only and assure that they’re using gloves for their cash- only system. Call 250-492-7610.
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable. Her regular column appears every other Tuesday in The Herald.