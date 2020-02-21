EDITOR'S NOTE: Recently-retired teacher Chris Terris sent the following letter to the seven trustees with the Okanagan Skaha School Board on Friday. Terris's letter was included to The Penticton Herald, but was received after our letters-to-the-editor page had gone to press. The following is Terris's letter in its entirety.
Good morning,
Having recently retired from SD67 (January 2020) after 24 years of teaching in the district, I wanted to share some concerns about the current issues facing the district. The company line from the SBO in the media seems to parrot two issues in the funding equation: lack of Ministry funding and declining enrolment have led to the financial challenges the district now faces.
While both are obviously always valid concerns, neither of these should have been surprising to Mr. Lorenz and others tasked with budgeting for the district. Budgets are always based on "predicted" enrolment numbers, and these predictions have always leaned on the conservative side often to the frustration of school administrators working on their timetables. While there may be occasional surprises, none occur to the point of sending a budget into the chaos now found in the district.
Contrary to the denials in the media, significant cuts are being made at the school level, of which I'm sure you're aware. It is affecting the morale of school staff at all levels.
Some hard questions should be asked. Why in a time of declining enrolment and claw backs, did the district decide to proceed with two costly and enormous projects: the renovation of the IMC and the overhaul of the district computer platform. Why wasn't one delayed. Why wasn't the technology overhaul undertaken gradually over a 5-year process as was originally recommended. How much did these two decisions cost the district? No one seems to be willing to be transparent on the costs of these projects. Why the lack of transparency? This is public money.
The other issue is the breakdown of communication and trust among members of the educational team from the top to the bottom due to the financial shell game being played. Grant money that's been secured through the Ministry and other institutions has been commandeered from programs. What's worse is that any grant money requires those receiving the grants to report on the spending of the money, which opens the district to issues of fraud, so the money needs to be spent at the school level but it's not coming from the district into school accounts, which means schools are now on the hook to spend money generated from grants that the district is keeping in its own coffers. Other targeting funding has been pulled with principals being told that they need to find the money in their school budgets, yet the district has just come back to schools, like Pen High for the third time asking for more saving (now to the tune of $250,000). Even the enrolment numbers provided by the district are misleading. At one point, the district publicised that the enrolment at Pen High was 942 students, while 1100 plus students enter the building every day (the district conveniently left Francophone, international, Stride and out-of-province fee paying students, who come from for the OHA and other programs). One credible rumour making the rounds is that money is being clawed back from school budgets with the "promise" of repayment from the sale of the Nkwala site, the monies from which should be for capital expenses such as the building of a new gym in Summerland. It seems like an elaborate shell game is being played to cover up the atrocious budget process at the district level.
It is not an exaggeration to say that morale in the district is as low or lower than at any point in the last two decades. Trust is shattered in a community that's supposed to work collaboratively for the betterment of students and families. The most obvious sign of this is the number of leaves being taken at all levels of the district (do some research on the number of leaves). Muzzling school principals raises other red flags. It begs the obvious question: what is the district so concerned about that they direct school leaders not to talk to the public.
The onus is on you as trusted and elected members of the school board to help the community to regain the trust in our school district. Please do your due diligence. Ask some hard questions and hold those responsible for this debacle to account. Otherwise, the next obvious questions surround our trustees. Why do they refuse to act? Why do they not accept the offer of an auditor at no cost to the district? Are they complicit. wilfully ignorant, or simply unwilling to support those in the trenches. The word transparency is always trumpeted at election time. It's now time, it becomes a reality.
Sincerely,
Chris Terris