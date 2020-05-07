Business owners are pleased with the B.C. government’s phased reopening of the economy, but are still waiting to find out exactly what restrictions they’ll face and if protective measures will even be feasible, says the local chamber of commerce.
“We know the path to recovery will take longer for some sectors than others and we are here to support everyone as we move forward,” Nicole Clark, president of the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, said in a press release Thursday.
“There is no doubt that Wednesday’s news (about phased reopening) is what small- and medium-sized businesses have been waiting for.”
Penticton’s chamber has joined with others up and down the Valley on the #OKwegotthis online campaign, which “aims to make critical information available to businesses while also collecting region wide stories of innovation and determination in the business community that is keeping our economy moving.”