Knights of Pythias grand chancellor Don Helliwell will be in Penticton on Tuesday, Nov. 5, to attend the local lodge’s supper meeting.
The dinner is a celebration of the Penticton group’s 107th anniversary. Helliwell, who resides in Victoria, is the provincial head of the fraternal organization.
The Knights will also be at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre on Friday, Nov. 8, and Saturday, Nov. 9, conducting a membership drive. There will be a table set up next to Save-On-Foods with a free draw for dinner for two.
