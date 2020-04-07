City council is pumping $65,000 into its failing gas dock at the Okanagan Lake Marina.
“The public pier and dock have a safety hazard which has developed under the water for the past five years or so,” the Penticton Yacht Club, which leases the site from the city, wrote in a letter to council.
“Due to the fluctuating high and low lake levels, the public pier and dock bottom out on land and sit directly on lake bottom. The condition of the pier and dock area causes safety and environmental concerns, as well as compromising fuel delivery lines to the gas docks.”
Council considered the letter as part of its deliberations at Tuesday’s meeting.
Mitch Moroziuk, the city’s general manager of infrastructure, noted the boat ramp beside the dock is scheduled for a $100,000 overhaul later this year, and it would make more sense to do both jobs at the same time, due in part to stringent environmental requirements.
The money will come from the marina reserve account.
“This is a safety issue and it needs to be taken care of,” said Mayor John Vassilaki.
“We need a lot of money to do what we have to do to deal with the COVID-19, but, unfortunately, money from the marina can’t be used for any other purposes.”
The yacht club’s letter notes the group is working on a five-year plan “to diligently repair docks, provide upgrades to fire suppression systems and maintain the facility according to the terms of the licence to use.”
Using the club’s own funds to repair the gas dock, the letter added, “would severely hamper our ability to take care of the issues (needing) immediate attention.”