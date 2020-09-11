A bus company based in the Kootenays is going head-to-head with BC Transit between Osoyoos and Kelowna.
Mountain Man Mike’s, which already operates two routes on Highway 3 between Vancouver and the Alberta border, is adding the new service effective Wednesday, Sept. 16.
There will be a single round trip Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
The bus will leave the Four Points by Sheraton near the Kelowna airport at 8:55 a.m. and pull into Osoyoos at 11:40 a.m. The bus will depart Osoyoos at 12:30 p.m. and arrive back at the Four Points by Sheraton at 3:35 p.m.
Along the way, the bus will make stops at gas stations and fast-food restaurants in Oliver, Okanagan Falls, Kaleden, Penticton, Summerland, Peachland, West Kelowna and Kelowna.
Riders will be able to connect to the company’s other routes that can get them as far as Vancouver and Calgary.
A full trip from Osoyoos to Kelowna will cost $30, while shorter hops will be pro rated.
Riders can do the same trip on a BC Transit bus for $9, but it takes about 3 1/2 hours, plus requires a transfer and wait in Penticton.
Mountain Man Mike’s noted in a statement it offers customers a quicker, more convenient option than BC Transit, plus better connections outside the Okanagan.
The company, which is headquartered in Kaslo and owned by Mike Hathaway, began operating in May 2019. It now boasts three buses that can hold 20 people each and run on used cooking oil.
In its June 2020 decision approving the new route, the B.C. Passenger Transportation Board noted the Mountain Man Mike’s had proven itself in its first year of operation.
“It would appear the applicant has the wherewithal to start up the added (inter-community bus) service. This in combination with its experience and operational knowledge suggest the capability to establish and maintain a reliable ICB service,” the decision stated.
The PTB decision also noted it had received copies of 55 emails from Mountain Man Mike’s that indicated customer demand already exists for the new route.
“These enquiries were related to needed travel to fulfill medical appointments, connect with other ICB networks and air travel or family/relatives at Kelowna or other route points/communities on the corridor,” the decision explained.
“Many were from seniors and younger adults who cannot or do not drive and who seek the affordability of ICB travel.”
Private bus operators like Mountain Man Mike’s have been growing in number since Greyhound pulled out of Western Canada in 2018.