When Harry and Edith Miehe purchased their new high-tech stove, they couldn’t have imagined it was destined to become a $4,000 clock.
The Naramata couple are among dozens of residents there who say they’re out thousands of dollars after a power surge on Jan. 30 that resulted from a driver hitting a power pole.
Police at the time said a small car hit a pole on Naramata Road, knocking out power to about 1,200 homes and businesses. The driver fled towards Penticton and escaped capture.
Edith said the pair, who have lived in Naramata for nearly 14 years and gone through many power outages, knew something was “seriously wrong” when the lights hadn’t come on after a couple of hours.
They later discovered their stove, washer and dryer were completely inoperable because their internal electronics had been damaged by the power surge. Altogether, said Harry, about $5,000 in damage was done.
They’re now using a hotplate – which rests on top of their new stove – to cook meals for their family.
“We’re wondering who will take responsibility,” Edith said.
It won’t be FortisBC.
“We sympathize with our customers who may experience interrupted power, and perhaps any damages as a result of a power outage, (but) per our terms and conditions, FortisBC is not responsible or liable for any loss, injury, damage or expense caused by or resulting from any interruption or voltage variation,” a spokesperson for the utility company said in an email.
“The damage to our system was caused by a third party.”
Some are hoping the Insurance Corporation of B.C., which may have provided coverage on the car, will step up, but the agency was unable to respond to a request for comment by press deadline.
Other residents have reported online that their house insurance covered the damages, but only after paying a deductible.