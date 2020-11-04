KELOWNA — A serial offender and drug user who stabbed a stranger to death on a Kelowna bus will soon be released from jail.
Tyler Jack Newton’s 4 1/2-year jail term for the deadly, unprovoked attack on a fellow passenger — a crime that shocked Kelowna — ends in December.
Newton has already been freed from custody twice under statutory release provisions, but he violated conditions both times and was returned to jail.
“Your community supervision history is described on file as ‘abysmal,’ as you have violated probation and bail conditions, gone AWOL and re-offended,” the Parole Board of Canada wrote in an Oct. 19 decision addressed to Newton that cancelled an earlier statutory release.
“The board notes your continued drug use, the speed at which you relapse, your unwillingness to engage in interventions to address this area of need, poor attitude and behaviour under supervision, and unwillingness to comply with special conditions and minimum supervision.”
In June 2016, Newton was sentenced to seven years for manslaughter for the killing on Oct. 30, 2014, of Caesar Rosales, a Filipino-Canadian who worked at KF Aerospace, as the pair rode the No. 8 bus along Springfield Road.
Given credit for time served, his sentence amounted to a further 4 1/2 years in jail.
A psychiatrist said Newton was in a drug-induced psychosis when he walked up behind Rosales and stabbed him in the neck with a knife. Rosales died of massive blood loss despite frantic efforts of other passengers to save him.
Newton got off the bus and threw away the knife. He was arrested the next day.
Earlier on the day he killed Rosales, Newton had displayed strange, paranoid, and possibly homicidal behaviour toward other people, including a child.
Newton’s criminal history before he killed Rosales was noted in the Parole Board decision as “appalling” and included 50 offences for property crime, illegal drug use, breach of trust and obstruction, and he was considered a prolific offender by Kelowna RCMP.
In prison, the parole board says, Newton was connected to the drug subculture, threatened staff, fought another inmate and was found to be in possession of a weapon. He has taken little responsibility for his actions, the board says.
Newton is 29 years old.
“Even more concerning to the Board is the worsening of your ratings related to accountability, motivation, engagement and rehabilitation potential, (and) you are not engaged in your correctional plan,” the parole board said.
In June 2019, after three years in jail, Newton was freed on mandatory statutory release provisions. Two days later, he failed a drug test for meth, and was sent back to jail. This past June, Newton was freed again on statutory release provisions. He failed a drug test for meth in July and was sent back to jail.
He appealed that revocation of his release, but the board’s decision last week affirmed it was properly done.
The board said Newton puts the blame for his problems on others and has “limited insight or understanding of the skills and tools you will require to appropriately manage and address your risk of relapse. The board finds your unwillingness to participate in risk related interventions remains reflective of your anti-authority and pro-criminal attitudes.”
When he is released soon from custody, the board has ordered Newton not to use illegal drugs or alcohol, abide by a 10 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew, follow any treatment programs arranged by his parole supervisor for drug use and emotions management, and to not associate with criminals.
At Newton’s sentencing hearing in June 2014, Crown counsel Colin Forsyth asked for a sentence of 10 years and the defence lawyer Jordan Watt suggested between four and six years.
Judge Heather Holmes settled on seven years, minus the credit for time served. She said: “Mr. Newton’s offence consisted of a single act, albeit an act with very grave consequences.”
Holmes said a seven-year sentence would act as a deterrent. “It is extremely important that people who embark on the use of mind-altering drugs understand that they will be held accountable for the harm they do to others while they are in the intoxicated or altered state,” Holmes said.
“It is also important that Mr. Newton specifically understands that his priority now is to make sure that his drug addiction never take hold again,” Holmes said.
Rosales, 55 when he was killed, was born and raised in the Philippines. He moved to Canada in 2001 and came to Kelowna for a job with KF Aerospace, then known as Kelowna Flightcraft.
Rosales’ brother, Darwin Rosales, travelled to Kelowna from the Philippines to attend the sentencing hearing for his brother’s killer. After Judge Holmes effectively jailed Newton for 4.5 additional years, Rosales expressed disappointment at the sentence.
“I don’t think it’s appropriate the kind of sentence the accused got today,” Rosales told reporters outside the courthouse on June 23, 2016. “Adding insult to injury. The killer walks away a free man in such a short period of time.”