Some new Penticton residents are feeling shaken and unwelcome after their business space was vandalized by a man they say was shouting racial slurs before hurling rocks through their windows.
Video footage captured a man just before midnight on Feb. 21, dressed in dark clothing and shouting before picking up several rocks and throwing them at the windows and door of 501 Winnipeg St.
That building is home to a new business and gathering space for the Chinese community in the South Okanagan. The attack has left the occupants feeling unsafe.
“We feel like we’re not very welcome,” Shui Kei Ma said on behalf of the group. “We like this place. We didn’t expect this, and then it happened.”
Ma says the man shouted “Chinese fool, f--k,” before throwing the rocks.
And this isn’t the first time she’s heard racial slurs shouted at herself or her friends.
“Lately, we believe it could also be because of the coronavirus … we hear people saying – sorry for the bad words – “Chinese fool, f--k you, you don’t belong here,” she said. “Quite a few of us have experienced this, during the day time and night time.”
Ma said they’ve witnessed people making crude hand gestures at them as well.
Many of the women are too afraid to leave the premises at night time, continued Ma, especially after the man is heard in the video saying he would “get a baseball bat.”
“I think it’s a sign to show that we’re not welcome,” she said. “I think in Penticton it’s not very common to see a bunch of Chinese people. I think when people see Chinese people, they may be feeling fear because of the coronavirus.”
Ma moved to Penticton last April but spent many years of her life in Vancouver and Montreal. She said she never experienced anything like this during her time in the bigger cities.
But that isn’t to say she hasn’t met kind people in Penticton, she said, and many of the surrounding neighbours have been very welcoming.
She hopes the group’s story going public will shed light on discrimination and remind people to be kind to one another.
“I think this is something the society of Penticton (should) know (that) there’s some kind of discrimination going on,” she said. “We want to live in harmony. We’re all immigrants. Up until now, I can say (Canada) is a nice place.”
Penticton RCMP Const. James Grandy said an investigation is under way, however there’s no evidence the vandalism was racially motivated.