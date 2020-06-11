Penticton residents can resume fighting city hall in person on Monday.
Along with city hall, the municipality is also reopening its yards building, and opening for the first time to the public its new bylaw office at Nanaimo Square.
“While all three buildings are once again open to the public, with the spread of COVID-19 remaining a risk, we continue to encourage residents to use the city’s online resources as their primary method of connecting with staff or when making payments,” city spokesman Philip Cooper said in a press release Thursday.
Visitors to those city facilities, which have been closed for nearly three months, will find a host of COVID-19 prevention measures, such as distancing decals and hand sanitizing stations, along with reduced hours of operation; city Hall and the bylaw office will only be open 9 a.m. to noon, while other departments, such as development services, are seeing people by appointment only.
Meanwhile, the District of Summerland announced this week it’s still reviewing options to reopen municipal hall, but is going ahead on some other public facilities, beginning with the Peach Orchard Beach spray park on June 19. Outdoor recreation programs and sports are in the works, too.
“To assist with managing overcrowding, the vehicle gates to Giant’s Head Mountain and the sports fields remain closed,” chief administrative officer Anthony Haddad said in a press release.
Council this week confirmed the closure of the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre until at least September, but did order staff to investigate the possibility of installing outdoor exercise equipment in Memorial Park.
Elsewhere in the region, Oliver town hall and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen headquarters in Penticton have both reopened, while Osoyoos town hall remains closed without any word on a potential reactivation.