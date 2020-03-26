JoAnne Kleb’s work here is finished.
The first-ever engagement strategist employed by the City of Penticton has accepted a new job as communications manager for the City of West Kelowna.
Kleb was hired in 2016 in the wake of the Skaha Lake Park controversy and has been the face of the city’s public engagement efforts since then.
“The city wishes to thank JoAnne for her contributions and her commitment to public service and wishes her well on this next phase of her career,” the local government said in a statement sent to subscribers of the Shape Your City Penticton website.
“The city will be looking to fill this role in the near future and continue the work underway in support of several city projects.
Kleb said in the statement she found her time in Penticton to have been a “very rewarding experience.”
“I want to say thank you to everyone who took the time to participate in the engagement program over the past few years,” she added.
“As the city looks to recover from the COVID-19 public health emergency, it will be more important than ever to get involved and have your voice heard. Please stay healthy and safe.”
Kleb will have her hands full in West Kelowna, where council had been trying to drive through a new municipal hall without first getting public assent.