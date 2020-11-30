The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Sunday

10:18 a.m. Highway 3A, Keremeos. Public service.

11:54 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

1:12 p.m. Lower Debeck Road, Naramata. Line down.

1:32 p.m. Princeton-Summerland Road, Hayes Creek. Medical first response.

4:55 p.m. 160th Avenue, Osoyoos. Assist other agency.

6:31 p.m. Main Street, Penticton, Alarm.

8:16 p.m. Huth Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

10:29 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton, Medical first response.

10:54 p.m. Stocks Crescent, Penticton. Medical first response.

Monday

2:20 a.m. Cypress Avenue, Kaleden. Medical first response.

4:09 a.m. Highway 97, Osoyoos. Burning complaint.