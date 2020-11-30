The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Sunday
10:18 a.m. Highway 3A, Keremeos. Public service.
11:54 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
1:12 p.m. Lower Debeck Road, Naramata. Line down.
1:32 p.m. Princeton-Summerland Road, Hayes Creek. Medical first response.
4:55 p.m. 160th Avenue, Osoyoos. Assist other agency.
6:31 p.m. Main Street, Penticton, Alarm.
8:16 p.m. Huth Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:29 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton, Medical first response.
10:54 p.m. Stocks Crescent, Penticton. Medical first response.
Monday
2:20 a.m. Cypress Avenue, Kaleden. Medical first response.
4:09 a.m. Highway 97, Osoyoos. Burning complaint.