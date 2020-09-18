The B.C. government has committed $2.9-million for a new daycare in Penticton.
The city announced Friday it intends to partner with OneSky Community Resources to lead design, construction and operation of the new facility, which is expected to accommodate 116 kids.
The new building will go in at Kiwanis Park on Edmonton, where two child-care facilities already exist.
“On behalf of Penticton city council and parents of children who will benefit from the added childcare spaces, I’d like to thank the province for this grant and the economic value it will bring through the construction of a new facility,” Mayor John Vassilaki said in a press release.
Many details of the project have yet to be confirmed.