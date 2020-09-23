The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

7:47 a.m. Fairview Road, Oliver. Motor-vehicle incident.

10:05 a.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

12:13 p.m. Randolph Road, Penticton. Alarm.

1:16 p.m. Spartan Drive, Osoyoos. Burning complaint.

1:32 p.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

1:47 p.m. Red Wing Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.

2:22 p.m. Rancher Creek Road, Oliver. Alarm.

3:40 p.m. Vancouver Avenue, Penticton. Burning complaint.

3:51 p.m. 8th Street, Keremeos. High-angle rescue.

4:50 p.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.

5:37 p.m. Highway 3, Princeton. Car fire.

6:16 p.m. Jasmine Drive, Osoyoos. Alarm.

7:16 p.m. Government Street, Penticton. Burning complaint.

Wednesday

1:13 a.m. Cherry Crescent, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.

1:33 a.m. Braid Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

4:12 a.m. Parkway Place, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.

4:17 a.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.