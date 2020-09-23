The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
7:47 a.m. Fairview Road, Oliver. Motor-vehicle incident.
10:05 a.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
12:13 p.m. Randolph Road, Penticton. Alarm.
1:16 p.m. Spartan Drive, Osoyoos. Burning complaint.
1:32 p.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
1:47 p.m. Red Wing Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.
2:22 p.m. Rancher Creek Road, Oliver. Alarm.
3:40 p.m. Vancouver Avenue, Penticton. Burning complaint.
3:51 p.m. 8th Street, Keremeos. High-angle rescue.
4:50 p.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
5:37 p.m. Highway 3, Princeton. Car fire.
6:16 p.m. Jasmine Drive, Osoyoos. Alarm.
7:16 p.m. Government Street, Penticton. Burning complaint.
Wednesday
1:13 a.m. Cherry Crescent, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
1:33 a.m. Braid Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:12 a.m. Parkway Place, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
4:17 a.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.