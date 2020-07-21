The B.C. government has waded into a land-access dispute between Indigenous fishermen and an Okanagan Falls property owner.
A fence section was removed Monday that had been restricting access to the south shore of the Okanagan River immediately below the dam at Okanagan Falls, where Indigenous people can participate in a special salmon fishery for sustenance purposes.
“We are aware of the situation at the Skaha dam at Okanagan Falls and ministry staff are working with the Okanagan Nation Alliance and the property owner to resolve the matter," a spokesperson for the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations said in a statement Tuesday.
“This is a long-standing issue that goes back to the 1950s when the dam was built and I understand the frustration of both parties. Our goal is to continue working with all involved to find a solution that accommodates both sides.”
Before the fence was taken down, Indigenous fishermen had been climbing over it to get to the water to catch salmon, but it appeared someone was trying to stop them.
The fence last week was slathered in some sort of sticky substance that had cacti stuck to it in some places. There were also nails scattered under truck tires, and a piece of chicken wire with rocks attached was tossed into the water to snag fishermens’ hooks.
Jonathan Kruger, former chief of the Penticton Indian Band, said previously the access dispute centres on the river’s high-water mark, which separates Crown land from private property.
The adjacent property owner, Eleanor Walker, told The Herald in an email Tuesday she’s confident the law is on her side, and that the fence section was removed without her permission.
“In the 1990s while my husband was alive and we were fencing the property, the ministry asked us as a courtesy, until they could fence, to extend our fencing to the river edge to discourage trespass. They extended the fence into the water.
“At that time, the ministry was concerned that people might get hurt if they accessed the log boom or the dam and the ministry could be sued. In their wisdom, the ministry under whichever title they were using then, chose not to follow through with the fencing. Our agreement has been in place since the mid-90s,” continued Walker.
“Now, with no warning to us, they severed their agreement with us and removed the fence panel. There are a number of negative ramifications, the most alarming being that our dogs are now endangered 24/7.”
It’s only in recent years that salmon restoration efforts led by the Okanagan Nation Alliance have resulted in large numbers of fish returning to the dam and creating concerns around access.
ONA fisheries manager Howie Wright said Tuesday the organization is placing garbage cans at the site and will send people to ensure the area is kept clean.
“We just want to make sure it can be accessed and people can fish,” said Wright.