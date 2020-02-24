Citing concerns about residents’ safety, Interior Health has taken control of the privately owned Summerland Seniors Village, the agency announced Monday.
An independent administrator has now been appointed to run the facility for the next six months, a move recommended by Dr. Sue Pollock, Interior Health’s chief medical health officer.
“After numerous site visits by IH licensing and quality staff, Dr. Pollock determined that the operator of the long-term care facility was unable to meet the legislated standards of care for residents,” IH said in a press release Monday.
Areas of concern included care planning and delivery, site management, staff recruitment and compliance with the Community Care and Assisted Living Act.
Summerland Seniors Village boasts 112 long-term care beds, 75 of which are funded by Interior Health. Twelve of those beds are currently closed to admissions.
The facility is owned by Retirement Concepts, which in 2017 was purchased by China’s Anbang Insurance Group, which was later taken over by the Chinese government.
Interior Health says it does not have similar concerns about Retirement Concepts facilities in Kamloops and Williams Lake.
Summerland Seniors Village was also placed under the control of an independent administrator in 2013 due to similar concerns that arose while under different ownership.